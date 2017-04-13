On April 12, 2017, Daniel Joseph Marcus, beloved husband of Adele Marcus (nee Kaplan); devoted father of Rhonda (Dr. Alan) Dinkin, Deborah (Andrew) Hermann and Stuart (Vicki) Marcus; loving grandfather of Jonathan (Amy) Dinkin, Rachel Dinkin, Mandy Dinkin (Caleb Rose), Brian (Jen) Hermann, Joshua Hermann, Sara Hermann (fiance Ari Jacobson), Jenna Marcus and Jordan Marcus; cherished great-grandfather of Sybil and Laney Dinkin; adored son of the late Sara and Harry Marcus. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m. Interment at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, North Rogers Avenue. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. The family will be receiving at 11900 Woodmews Circle, Reisterstown, MD 21136.