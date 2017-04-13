On April 11, 2017, Bert Rosenheck; beloved husband of Rachel Geller Rosenheck; cherished father of Danielle Rosenheck (Jesse) Spiro and Stephanie Rosenheck (Gary) Puglia; devoted brother of Catherine Chaillet, Jeannine (Benny) Bar Yehuda and Thierry (Jill) Rosenheck; adoring grandfather of Eva June Spiro and Nathaniel Wilder Spiro; loving son of the late Hildegard and Edmond Rosenheck. Interment at Oheb Shalom Memorial Park, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Donations to The Bertrand Rosenheck Fund, c/o Dung Le, Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, 1650 Orleans St., Room 410, Baltimore, MD 21287. In mourning at 2415 Everton Road, Baltimore, MD 21209. Minyans will be held Thursday at 7 p.m., Friday at 5 p.m., Saturday at 9 p.m., Sunday at 5 p.m., Monday at 5 p.m. and Tuesday at 7 p.m.