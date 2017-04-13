On April 11, 2017, Gertrude Goldberg (nee Shaikewitz), devoted wife of the late Dr. Raymond Goldberg; loving mother of Helaine Benesh and Samuel I. (Elaine) Benesh; beloved step-mother of Nancy Weiss and Robert Goldberg; beloved mother in law of the late Brett Schaffer; dear sister of Bernard Shaw and the late Sophie Weiner; loving grandmother of Gabriella Berkow, Carol (Brian) Taylor, Rachel (Evan) Middleman, Benjamin (Carrie) Miller and Joshua Weiss; cherished great-grandmother of Jake Taylor and Mason Middleman. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, April 13, at 2 p.m. Interment at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, North Rogers Avenue. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. The family will be receiving at 2019 Burdock Road, Baltimore, MD 21209, Thursday only.