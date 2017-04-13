On April 10, 2017, Geraldine F. Muser (nee Kramer): beloved wife of the late David Muser; devoted mother of Marian Muser, Rabbi Chona Muser, Lynn Jacobs and the late Barbara Shenkin; dear mother-in-law of Jack West, Chaya Muser, Ronnie Jacobs and Keith Shenkin; adored sister of Marshall (Joan) Kramer; also survived by 13 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Fay and Samuel Kramer; also survived by other loving family and dear friends. Interment at Hebrew Young Mens Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. The family will be receiving at 7121 Park Heights Ave., Apt. 406 (Park Towers West), Baltimore, MD 21215, immediately following interment Thursday only and observing shiva on Wednesday, April 19 and Thursday, April 20 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.