On April 11, 2017, Rose Schwartz (nee Ehrlich), beloved wife of Milton Schwartz; loving mother of Sandy (Jerry) Moffet and Norman Schwartz (Mary Ellen Sullivan); adored sister of Gertrude (late Milton) Stuck and the late Ben (Mary) Ehrlich; cherished grandmother of Scott (Stacey) Moffet and Jeff (Jennifer) Moffet; loving great-grandmother of Jonah and Logan Moffet; devoted daughter of the late Etta and Samuel Ehrlich. Interment at Agudas Achim Anshe Sfard Ahavas Shalom Cemetery, Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.