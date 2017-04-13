On April 10, 2017, Nancy Janice Friedman; loving sister of Max Phillip Friedman; loving aunt of Lauren Friedman Day and Joshua Friedman; cherished great-aunt of Mallory Mead; devoted daughter of the late Mildred and Morris Friedman. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, April 13 at 12 noon. Interment at Anshe Emunah (United Hebrew) Cemetery, 3901 Washington Boulevard. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093.