On April 12, 2017, Howard Stein, loving companion of Dorothy Pinskey (nee Weton); loving brother of the late Beryl Stein and Maurice Stein; adored uncle of Elizabeth (Moses) Glazer, Allan Stein (Tatsiana Mitskavets), Elizabeth (Brian) Duffy and David (Julie) Stein; devoted son of the late Elizabeth and Eli Stein. Interment at Shaarei Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Jewish National Fund, Trees for Israel, 78 Randall Ave., Rockville Centre, NY 11570.