On April 12, 2017, Natalie Brodsky (nee Tobin); beloved wife of the late Rubin Brodsky; devoted mother of Marcy (Jim) Piet, Robert Brodsky and the late Emily Brodsky Heath; dear sister of the late Estelle Eskow; adored daughter of the late Eva and Alec Tobin; loving grandmother of Dr. Aaron (Dr. Julie) Heath, Allison Heath, Lauren (Justin) Raynor, Evan Piet, Jessica (Jason) Weintraub, Richard (Meghan) Brodsky, Ethan, Melissa and Pierce Brodsky; cherished great-grandmother of Colin and Ella Heath and Carter Raynor; loving companion of Nathan Silver. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, 7401 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 36 Diamond Crest Court, Baltimore, MD 21209, Thursday following interment with a service at 7 p.m. and receiving Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.