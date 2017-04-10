INVESTMENT ADVICE

Marc B. Terrill (left), president of The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore, joins Mario Gabelli (center), chairman and chief executive officer of GAMCO Investors, Inc., and LICT Corp and David Greenberg, chair of the Investment Management Committees, Associated Jewish Charities, at the Charles Baum Leadership Symposium on April 6 at The Suburban Club. Gabelli revealed his investment philosophy at the event, which commemorated Baum’s lifelong dedication to the Jewish community and his more than 20 years of service to The Associated’s asset management program.