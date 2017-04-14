A Mid-Passover Culinary Break

Around the fifth day of Passover, many people are eager for a break from heavy and complex matzoh dishes. Some celebrate after nightfall on the last day of Passover and invite many guests. A large spread of Passover delights often includes fish for fertility and golden rings (fried green tomatoes) for wealth. This final Pesach feast, including matzoh plus four cups of wine, provides a final reminder of the opening of the Red Sea. Although there is still time to shop for the best of Passover, here are some ways to say farewell to my favorite food holiday and hello to spring.

Any unopened cartons or boxes of Matzo Cake Meal, Matzo Meal and potato starch can be used next year.

ROASTED ZUCCHINI

(Dairy)

Ingredients:

6 small-medium zucchini, about 3 pounds total

Olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

3 garlic cloves, finely minced

2 tablespoons fresh minced parsley leaves

2 tablespoons julienned fresh basil leaves

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

¾ cup finely crushed matzo

> Directions: Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Trim the stem end of zucchini and cut them in half lengthwise. Scoop out the small row of seeds with a teaspoon. Place the zucchini in one layer on a baking sheet pan. Brush all over with olive oil. Turn zucchini cut side down. Sprinkle with about 1 teaspoon salt. Roast for 15-20 minutes until tender/firm, testing with a paring knife. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, combine the garlic, parsley, basil, Parmesan, 1 teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper. Add the matzoh crumbs and 3½ tablespoons of oil. Mix all ingredients well. If you like spicy, you can add some crushed red pepper flakes. Turn the zucchini cut side up, and fill each evenly with crumb mixture. Bake for another 10-15 minutes, until crispy. Can be served hot, warm or room temperature as a side dish with soup, salad or fish. You can make up the crumbs and refrigerate the day before. Roast before serving. 12 servings.

PASSOVER FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

(Pareve)

Ingredients:

½ cup matzoh meal

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon pepper

⅛ teaspoon sugar

2 large eggs

4 to 5 large green tomatoes (about 2 pounds)

½ cup oil to fry

> Directions: In a pie plate, mix the dry ingredients. In another plate, fork mix the eggs. One at a time, dip ¼- to ½-inch thick cored sliced tomatoes into the eggs, then into the matzoh meal, pressing the meal into the surface of the tomatoes.

In a heavy skillet, heat the oil and fry

the tomatoes, turning only once until golden brown. Drain on paper towels. Add additional oil as needed to fry. 4-6 servings.

Ilene Spector is a local freelance writer.