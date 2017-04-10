On April 6, 2017, Faye Cohen First, beloved wife of the late Stanley A. First; loving mother of Jonathan E. First and the late David J. First; devoted mother-in-law of Nechama R. First and Nancy First Singer; dear sister of Judy Zacek and the late Marvin Cohen; cherished grandmother of Michael First-Singer, Brandon First-Singer, Amanda First-Singer, Carly Singer, Hannah, Yisroel, Avraham, Aryeh, Yehuda and Basya First; devoted daughter of the late Sophie and David Cohen. Interment at Oheb Shalom Memorial Park, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Hebrew Home of Greater Washington, 6121 Montrose Road, Rockville, MD 20852 or Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.