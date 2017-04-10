On April 8, 2017, Jacob ‘Jack’ Bloom; beloved husband of Sandy Bloom (neé Auerbach); cherished father of Steven (Rachel) Bloom, Jerry Bloom (fiancée Rachel Wolf) and the late Susan Bloom; loving brother of Shirley (Alvin) Sheer; cherished grandfather of Samantha Bloom (Jonathan Friedman), Eric Bloom, Hannah Bloom and Molly Bloom; dear son of the late Robert and Rebecca Bloom. Interment at Anshe Emunah (United Hebrew) Cemetery, 3901 Washington Boulevard. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Susan L. Bloom Memorial Fund, C/O The Associated, 101 W. Mount Royal Ave., Baltimore, MD 21201.