On April 8, 2017, Michael B. Lichtig, beloved husband of Frances Hersh (nee Belford); devoted father of Brian Lichtig and the late Nancy Frederick; dear brother of Maxine Catlin and Janice Kirsh; loving grandfather of Noah Lichtig. Funeral services and interment will be held at Har Sinai Cemetery, Garrison Forest Road on Thursday, April 13, at 3 p.m. Please omit flowers. The family will be receiving at 6649 Sanzo Road, Baltimore, MD 21209, Thursday only.