On April 9, 2017, Barbara Hirschhorn (nee Blaustein), beloved wife of the late David Hirschhorn; loving mother of Daniel B. (Gina) Hirschhorn, Michael J. Hirschhorn (Jimena Martinez), Deborah H. (Kenny) Vogelstein and Sarah H. (David) Shapiro; devoted sister of Elizabeth Roswell and the late Morton Blaustein; dear sister-in-law of Arthur Roswell, Mary Jane Blaustein and Nancy Patz; adored grandmother of Jacob, Aaron, Gabriel and Amalia Hirschhorn, Rachel, Leah and Rebecca Shapiro, Aviva Vogelstein (fiance Daniel Ghitman), Arielle, Tobias, Atara, Tali, Teva, Acey and Elan Vogelstein; devoted daughter of the late Jacob and Hilda Katz Blaustein. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 13 at Temple Oheb Shalom, 7310 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208. The family will receive visitors at Temple Oheb Shalom from following the service until 5:00 p/m and again from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m, with evening services beginning at 7:00 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in Barbara’s memory may be sent to The Blaustein Fund for the Enrichment of Jewish Education, c/o The Associated, 101 W. Mount Royal Ave., Baltimore, MD 21201, or to The Hilda Katz Blaustein Memorial Financial Aid Fund, c/o The Park School of Baltimore, 2425 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208.