This Year in Jerusalem

Passover in America is widely reported to be the most celebrated Jewish holiday of them all. More American Jews will attend Passover seders this week than will attend High Holy Day services this fall. No doubt this is due, at least in part, to homemade matzoh ball soup, various iterations of the recipes for sweet charoset and a time for family and friends to get together.

Many (most?) seders stop well before participants get to the last pages of the Haggadah. You know, the part with all the songs like, “Who Knows One” and “Chad Gadya.” But also before the formal conclusion of the seder known as Nirtzah, when we drink the fourth cup of wine. More significant than the wine, though, is the concluding line of the entire seder — l’shana haba’ah b’yerushalayim, “next year in Jerusalem.”

Each year, we Jews in the diaspora pray that we will spend next year in Jerusalem, the eternal and spiritual capital of Israel.

This week, we are among the lucky ones, as our family followed up on that prayer and is spending the holiday in Israel. We have a special reason for being in Israel — our younger son is spending the second semester of his senior year there, and we enjoy celebrating the holiday with him.

Many parents my age participated in teen tours to Israel when they were young, and since then, many of our generation have repeatedly traveled to Israel and raised families imbued with the Zionist ideal and love of Israel.

Jewish students who travel to Israel while in high school gain lasting impressions. They see how the country absorbs immigrant communities, they share experiences with kids their age in Sderot, and they understand a little better what it is like to live with the possibility that in 15 seconds they’ll have to run to a bomb shelter. They are enriching their lives in ways that will never be forgotten.

Our parents and grandparents were generous enough to share Israel with us as youths. It is incumbent on us to share it with our own children and grandchildren. The love of Israel and the longing we have for a return to Zion is real.

We should not be ashamed to have our children express their Israel pride, to learn about Israel, and to be prepared to address the countless attacks they will face as they enter universities in the United States and abroad. A trip to

Israel will help them determine who they will become as adults.

Bonnie Glick is a nonprofit executive and veteran American diplomat and businesswoman. She lives in Bethesda, Md.