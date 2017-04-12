UFood Grill Hosts Grand Opening

UFood Grill, a new venture into the world of delicious but healthy food, held its grand opening on Saturday, April 1 at the Metro Centre in Owings Mills. A number of community members, including Baltimore County Councilman Julian Jones (D-District 4), turned out to sample the food and support the newest local business.

The venture is financed in part by local resident Dr. Stephen B. Goldberg. He said that the UFood Grill operates on the concept that fast food does not have to be inherently unhealthy.

The grill serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, but not a single item on its menu is fried. Goldberg said that the restaurant serves “grass-fed organic cheeseburgers with less than 700 calories, smoothies made with real, fresh fruit and entrees such as steak tips and shrimp for dinner. Everything is made in-house; we really want options for throughout the whole day, a healthy alternative at a nice price.”

Goldberg described the grand opening as a great success. The first 200 people were offered $5 food vouchers, which were all spent quickly, according to Goldberg, who said that the number of visitors was well over 200 over the course of the day. Additionally, there was a raffle to benefit Goldberg’s charity, Veteran Health Services, which is dedicated to providing services to veterans and their families that many individual private charities are unable to provide.

“I think [the grand opening] went wonderfully,” said Goldberg. “I was thrilled that we had such a huge turnout and that word got out. I think we have a great future. The community seemed very supportive, and I am looking forward to being involved with the community as well. I am looking forward to catering PTA nights and some of the things that I go to with my own kids and giving back to the community in that way as well.”

