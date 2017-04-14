BT First-Graders Create Upcycled Passover Mural

After months of students and staff at Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School saving bottle caps, first-graders in Toby Kaplowitz’s class unveiled a mural out of the reused bottle caps that depicts the Exodus from Egypt.

“I had this idea over the summer,” said Kaplowitz. “My mother, who is a lifelong teacher, gave me a booklet about bottle-cap art. It showed how a teacher had done beautiful artwork and murals with their students using recycled bottle caps. I thought it was great for my class because we do a lot of hands-on learning.”

After gathering more than 1,000 bottle caps, the students sorted them by color and composition to see what they had to work with.

“I was thinking about a meaningful piece of artwork that the children could make, and the Exodus is just something so unbelievably beautiful and amazing,” said Kaplowitz. “In the seder, you read a part of the haggadah that says everyone should feel at some point that they themselves were the one freed from slavery. I thought depicting that would be a very powerful and more concrete way for these students to feel as though they were a part of that.”

To this effect, students put mirrors at all different heights along the middle of the mural that represent the dry land on which the Jews walked. The intention is that anyone walking past can see their own reflection and feel a part of that experience. The verse from the haggadah is included at the top of the mural in both Hebrew and English.

“We talked about what it meant and what the point of the mural was throughout,” said Kaplowitz. “The whole seder experience is meant to retell and re-experience coming out of slavery, and that can be accomplished a lot of different ways — through art, and learning beforehand is one way of doing it. The school loves [the mural] and will keep it to display every year as we start to prepare for Passover and get all of the children in the mindset of what is this all about. It is about celebrating freedom for everybody.”

dnozick@midatlanticmedia.com