Baltimore County Public Library Rebrands

The Baltimore County Public Library announced last week a rebrand for the whole system, meant to align all its many programs and services under one umbrella. Along with an updated logo comes the tagline, “Be All In.”

The BCPL last changed its logo in 2011. This rebrand finds the “B” with a crease in the middle, which can look like an open book or open laptop, said BCPL director Paula Miller, to represent the wide array of what a modern library does.

“That’s really what we want to convey,” she said. “We are certainly that balance between the traditional world that libraries have always been and the new world technology has brought.”

BCPL was founded in 1948 and now has 19 branches throughout the county. The rebrand comes after a nearly yearlong process, working with a Pittsburgh-based marketing company.

The libraries are meant to connect people with ideas, opportunities and each other, Miller said. She hopes the rebrand makes clear that a library isn’t just a place to read a great book — although it is also still that — but a place for early literacy programs, for instance, or helping people write resumes or access computers when they may not have one at home. In addition to loaning out books, BCPL has a selection of e-books, DVDs and music.

“We refer to our spaces as welcoming and gracious space for the entire community,” Miller said. “You can be whoever you want to be in our libraries.”

hmonicken@midatlanticmedia.com