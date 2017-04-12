A SAFE Bet Elder abuse program at CHANA comes into its own

During the hottest part of the summer last year, John would go to work, leaving behind his wife, Jane, who was cognitively impaired due to dementia, in a home without a working air conditioner or fridge. The food had maggots in it.

A cousin eventually reached out to CHANA, an agency of The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore that works within the community to respond to abuse, whether that’s of a partner, a child or a senior. CHANA offers services such as crisis intervention, legal advocacy, counseling, prevention and awareness for those who seek the organization’s aid.

The group intervened on behalf of Jane, getting her into a temporary shelter, filing an order against her husband and having Jane medically evaluated. It was discovered that Jane had dementia severe enough that she couldn’t take care of herself, and CHANA helped get her placed in a long-term care facility.

(Due to confidentiality concerns, the real names of those involved in the preceding description were not used.)

CHANA’s elder abuse response percolated for a number of years before coming to the fore with SAFE: Stop Abuse of Elders, the organization’s program specifically for elder abuse that was launched in 2013 in answer to requests for help from seniors, some of whom were previous CHANA clients.

“People saw CHANA staff members as a safe place to tell other kinds of things — we had older people who would call and say, ‘I’m older and my family member isn’t treating me appropriately,’ whether it’s financially, physically or psychologically,” said Nancy Aiken, executive director for CHANA. “And our Jewish community didn’t have a response for that.”

And so the organization started to think very intentionally about this problem, according to Aiken. It took a number of years, but those efforts eventually culminated in SAFE.

“I just thought the Jewish community was the kind of community that wouldn’t want this abuse to go unnoticed,” she said.

CHANA was first established in 1995 to provide a specifically Jewish response to domestic violence. It has since expanded to include other types of trauma and abuse such as child abuse or sexual trauma. With SAFE, CHANA becomes one of the few domestic abuse organizations to house a program for elder abuse, although the program also partners with Jewish Family Services and Levindale Hebrew Geriatric Home and Hospital.

Elder abuse is surprisingly — and unfortunately — prevalent. About one in 10 seniors in the United States (aged 60 and up) has experienced some form of abuse, according to the National Center on Elder Abuse. And too many of those don’t even report it, said Jacke Schroeder, director for SAFE, adding that for every one report of abuse, 23 incidents go unreported. With the number of people aged 60 and older numbering 14 percent of Maryland’s 6 million residents, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, it’s safe to say this problem is not going away.

“[SAFE] is about bringing a voice to all those people [who experience abuse] to the public, to the community, to the legislature, to the police, to the judges,” she said. “It’s a very hidden problem.”

Thanks to changes in culture, aggressive awareness campaigns and legislative advances, most people have at least a basic understanding of domestic violence and signs of abuse. Elder abuse, however, is only starting to gain the same sort of resources and awareness.

“Elder abuse is one of the defining issues of our time,” said Bernice Hutchinson, chief of client and community services for the Maryland Department of Aging who oversees a number of programs meant to educate seniors about their rights.

Hutchinson also passed along to the JT a sentiment from Department of Aging Secretary Rona Kramer that highlights why a community-based organization such as CHANA is important: “It is every community’s responsibility to be vigilant in looking for signs to protect and report instances of elder abuse.”

Abuse can take many different forms: physical, emotional, verbal and financial. Many older people are dependent upon other adults — spouses, children, grandchildren or other caregivers — for at least some of their needs, which can make them especially vulnerable. According to Hutchinson, about 90 percent of reported elder abuse cases are perpetrated by family members. The mixture of shame, embarrassment and fear can also make it difficult to leave or get help, said Schroeder.

Warning signs for abuse can include social isolation, changes in personality, withdrawal, a sudden decline in hygiene, multiple urinary tract infections and bruises, among other red flags for physical and emotional abuse. Even something as simple asking, “Do you feel safe?” on a regular basis goes a long way,

Schroeder said. Financial abuse is often more easily identified, she added. Additionally, this is the area where the government has been able to enact a number of reforms.

“Everybody knows about the scammer or the fraudster, but nobody is talking about grandma being isolated or how grandma looks away when grandpa talks to her,” Schroeder said.

Efforts have been made at both the federal, state and local levels in recent years to address the growing problem of elder abuse. In 2010, President Barack Obama signed the Elder Justice Act, which allocated federal resources to help combat and prevent elder abuse.

Maryland has also done its part. The state has criminalized using “undue influence” to obtain assets or money from vulnerable adults. It has also made bank tellers mandatory reporters for financial abuse of seniors, training them to identify potential exploitation. And the State Attorney General’s

office can now file civil action to regain seniors’ assets lost to scams. In fact, Hutchinson calls Maryland “one of the forerunners in elder justice.”

But a lot of these efforts are largely targeted at financial abuse or exploitation. For other kinds of abuse, Adult Protective Services, housed within the state’s Department of Human Services, received more than 7,000 complaints in 2015, but the agency’s focus is more on physical and medical abuse and neglect. The Long-Term Care Ombudsman program in the Department of Aging investigated about 3,600 complaints in senior care facilities in 2015, but, as its name implies, those investigations extend only to established facilities, not people living at home or with relatives.

Into this gap steps CHANA and SAFE, an organization held in high regard with all those the JT reached out to. Beyond providing services to older adults experiencing abuse, SAFE also provided trainings throughout the state — Schroeder estimated she visited more than 30 care facilities, organizations and groups last year — and beyond its borders. The more well-known SAFE becomes, the more organizations and agencies ask for trainings.

One of the people who has turned to Schroeder for training is Reba Cornman, director of the Geriatrics and Gerontology Education and Research Program at the University of Maryland. Her program offers professional development and training on issues within geriatrics and gerontology.

“It’s such a necessary issue, but one that is often unpopular to talk about,” she said. Cornman brought Schroeder in to talk about elder abuse and will do so again this summer.

Tiffany Nicolette, director of resident services at Weinberg Senior Living, has had, and will have, Schroeder come train her team of service coordinators, the people who help guide seniors living in Weinberg facilities to the resources they need.

“It’s very important for our service coordinators to recognize signs of abuse because they’re the ones who help keep [the residents] safe,” Nicolette said.

Weinberg serves around 2,000 seniors, according to Nicolette, and if a coordinator suspects abuse, or is told about abuse by a resident, Nicolette said they would reach out to CHANA or other service

organizations.

In honor of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on June 15, Weinberg service coordinators will join Jewish Community Center service coordinators for a joint training on recognizing signs of abuse.

In just the three-plus years SAFE has been operating, the program has grown quite a bit. What started with one part-time director now has Schroeder, an assistant director and, new this year, a full-time lawyer and paralegal focused on elder abuse cases who operate out of CHANA three days a week and Maryland Legal Aid two days a week.

The lawyer and paralegal come thanks to a federal Victims of Crime Act grant CHANA secured with the help of the Baltimore Jewish Council, which lobbies for funding on behalf of Associated programs and services. Issues important to older people have been legislative priorities for the council for years, said Sarah Mersky, director of government relations for the BJC.

Mersky said CHANA has also received a $75,000 state grant specifically for elder abuse as well as funding for a safe house for seniors that is scheduled to open in the fall. Statewide, The Associated’s service programs and organizations are held in high esteem, Mersky said. Not just because they provide valuable services — often at a fraction of the cost the state could do it thanks to The Associated’s additional funding — but also because it is valuable to the state to partner with organizations who are already trusted within their communities, as Hutchinson put it.

SAFE is also a lead applicant on a three-year federal grant to train judges, state’s attorneys and law enforcement with the eventual goal of developing a multidisciplinary response team. Program officials should find out in October if they’ve

received that grant.

Elder abuse is perhaps the least talked about when it comes to populations who experience abuse, but thanks to programs like SAFE within CHANA, that seems to be changing. And Schroeder and Aiken and the rest of those at CHANA are passionate about seeing that it does just that.

Schroeder points to a quote from Barry Barkan, who founded a humanistic senior living center in Berkeley, Calif., as read in “From Aging to Sage-ing” by Rabbi Zalman Schachter-Shalom that an elder is a person “whose work it is to synthesize wisdom from long life experience and formulate this into a legacy for future generations.”

“In order for that to happen, older people need our respect and protection,” Schroeder said, adding that happy and healthy elders mean “young people can know who they are, where they come from and where they’re heading.”

