On April 6, 2017, Lillian Ingber (nee Cohen), beloved wife of the late Frank Ingber; loving mother of Melvin (Barbara) Ingber and Beth Green; adored grandmother of Elizabeth, Sarah and Judith Ingber; cherished daughter of the late Rose and Max Cohen. Funeral services and interment will be held at New Montefiore Cemetery, Pinelawn, New York on Sunday, April 9, at 1:30 p.m. Please omit flowers.