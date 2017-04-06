On April 6, 2017, Bernard H. Feller, devoted husband of Ruth W. Feller (nee Wolfson); loving father of Jacqueline Feller and Eric (Yani) Feller; dear brother of Robert Feller and the late Pearl Krueger; adored grandfather of Fionna and Tiffany Feller; beloved son of the late Rose and Jack Feller; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, April 9, at 12 noon. Interment at Oheb Shalom Memorial Park, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Seasons Hospice Foundation, 6934 Aviation Blvd, Suite N-R, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 or Alzheimer’s Association, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. In mourning at Pikesville DoubleTree by Hilton, 1726 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville, MD 21117.