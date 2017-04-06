On April 6, 2017, Bella Fishkin (nee Katz), beloved wife of the late Isaak Fishkin; loving mother of Maya (late Michael) Mudrik, and the late Igor Fishkin; dear mother-in-law of Mila Fishkin; adored sister of Ida (Mark) Krasilshikov; devoted grandmother of Max (Victoria) Sobol and Craig Fishkin. Also survived by long nieces, nephews and cousins. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, April 9, at 11 a.m. Interment at Har Sinai Cemetery, Garrison Forest Road. Please omit flowers.