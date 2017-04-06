On April 5, 2017, Maurice R. Feldman; beloved husband of Sandra ‘Sandy’ L. Feldman (nee Rubin) and the late Sally Feldman (nee Wagner); devoted father of Jan Feldman and Richard (Anne) Feldman; devoted step-father of Charles (Lindsay) Newman and Amy (James) Rosen; dear brother of Ruth (Philip) Kadis; dear brother-in-law of Jeffrey Rubin; adored grandfather of Matthew and Sarah Feldman, Gitty, Ida, Yaakov and Elkie Rosen and Asher Newman; loving son of the late Dr. Charles and Sara Feldman; special uncle of Elizabeth Rubin and Robin Wagner. Also survived by loving family and friends. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, April 7, at 1 p.m. Interment at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Baltimore Symphony Associates, Attention: Louise Reiner, 1212 Cathedral St., Baltimore, MD 21201. In mourning at 11 Slade Ave., Apt #601, Baltimore, MD 21208.