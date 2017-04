Beth Israel Congregation paid tribute to Cantor Roger Eisenberg, who will be stepping down in June, on April 2 with a Cantor’s Concert. From left: Cantor Art Katlin, Cantor Kim Komrad, Cantor Elias Roochvarg, Eisenberg, Dr. Evette Katlin and Cantorial student Jake Greenberg. Komrad and Roochvarg are former Beth Israel cantors.