BDS Is More Like BS

I would like to respond to those, especially Jews, who have recently written to the JT in support of the BDS movement, which sanctions strangling the economy of Israel and silencing pro-Israel speakers to show support for those deemed Palestinians.

To the BDS supporters, I say, let’s ignore the truth. Let’s discount the Jewish people’s biblical, historical and archaeological claim to the tiny land of Israel. Let’s discount the fact that for thousands of years, Jewish people have called Israel their homeland. Let’s ignore the Jewish people’s holiest site, the Western Wall, which has been standing since before 70 C.E., when the Holy Temple of the Jews was destroyed by the Romans. Let’s ignore the 1947 United Nations partition plan for Palestine, which the Jewish people accepted and the Arabs rejected. Let’s ignore the vicious terrorist acts by Palestinians against Jews, including the celebration of the murders of children.

But with all that ignoring, let’s not ignore your fixation on the Palestinians. Tell me, why doesn’t your compassion extend to the American Indians, your very neighbors? The American Indians are still suffering from the cruelty that was inflicted on them by the newer Americans. They have never regained their land and have never regained their dignity. Indeed, poverty, alcoholism and rape are pretty much standard on Indian reservations. So why aren’t you fighting for your neighbors? Why aren’t you fighting to give back the occupied land of America to its original and rightful owners? Why don’t you have a BDS movement against America? And if you or your family owns property here in the U.S., why don’t you return it to the American Indians?

Don’t fool yourselves, Jewish BDSers. You are not noble. You don’t love justice. You hate your fellow Jews. You need to remove the ‘D’ from your acronym because you are BSers. Your movement should be renamed the BS movement. Mostly, you are BSing yourselves.