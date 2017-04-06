District 11 Lucky to Have Zirkin

The first thought that comes to mind while reading Evan Serpick’s “From This View” column, “Bobby Zirkin Doesn’t Represent Our Values” (March 31), is that a grudge from high school shouldn’t be the basis for attacking one man’s extensive professional career.

I have come to know Zirkin over the past several years while battling hydraulic fracturing in Maryland — a daunting battle that was won with his impressive, bipartisan leadership. What has impressed me is that Zirkin truly cares about the safety, health and wellness of all Marylanders beyond the district he serves. Zirkin is extremely accessible and takes time to listen to others’ perspectives on issues.

There are thousands of Marylanders who have the utmost respect for Zirkin’s integrity, values and intellect on fairness and justice. There are legislators in Annapolis who exude Zirkin’s fortitude and willingness to place his own political security at risk to win a battle for the greater good. Sometimes crossing the aisle on issues is necessary in government to get things accomplished.

From my perspective, District 11 is quite fortunate to have such a strong, tenacious and approachable senator in Annapolis.