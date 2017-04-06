Zirkin Represents My Values

It is amazing that a grudge from 28 years ago has blinded “From This View” writer Evan Serpick (“Bobby Zirkin Doesn’t Represent Our Values,” March 31) from understanding the important role that Sen. Zirkin has played in Maryland politics over the last 20 years.

As a constituent and a Jew, my core values are represented by Zirkin. Approximately 15 years ago, as a college student, I first met Zirkin and started working as one of his interns in the House of Delegates. At the time I didn’t have any real interest in politics, but after spending time with Zirkin and seeing his passion for issues that mattered, I understood that one person truly can make a difference.

Over the years I have worked for Zirkin in several capacities, and today, we are business partners and good friends. That is not to say that I agree with every vote he has cast over the last 20 years. Often we will talk about issues and we may fall on different sides, but I know that Zirkin will speak up when others will not, and he will stand up for those who don’t have a voice.

Zirkin fights for what he believes is right and fair. He refuses to vote based on party allegiances. He does what he believes is right on each specific issue. You may disagree with policy, but to write that he doesn’t believe in justice and fairness just means you haven’t been paying attention.

I am proud to call Bobby Zirkin my state senator, I am proud to call him my business partner, and I am proud to call him my friend.