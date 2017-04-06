Zirkin: Effective, Thoughtful

I believe that Evan Serpick’s March 31 “From This View” column (“Bobby Zirkin Doesn’t Represent Our Values” ) — which cherry-picks a couple of issues that he claims are representative of Sen. Zirkin’s legislative work — requires such a response.

I arrived in 2007 to the Maryland General Assembly as a member of the House Judiciary Committee. That same year, Zirkin left my newly assigned committee, as he was elected to the Senate and was appointed to the Judicial Proceedings Committee.

I quickly learned that my committee and that of Zirkin’s work closely on legislation and share interests on issues related to a host of public safety, criminal and civil law and social justice concerns. I also began to understand that the myriad of important issues that the committees have jurisdiction over often have foreseen and, more importantly, unforeseen consequences. As such, a thorough and deliberate understanding of all proposed legislation is required to ensure that bills with titles that imply delightful outcomes do not, in reality, create unexpected and harmful results.

Zirkin has a well-earned reputation for providing that kind of thorough and thoughtful deliberation on the lengthy list of bills that come before him. While it would be far simpler to join in with those who simply hold their finger in the air to get a sense of the prevailing winds and vote blindly on legislation, Zirkin asks the hard questions and dissects legislation to fully understand the implications of the actions that he takes. On those occasions when a complete understanding of a bill reveals concerns, Zirkin works to inform his colleagues of the potential for an unintended and deleterious outcome.

He has been a consistent advocate for change on juvenile justice issues to break the cradle-to-prison pipeline that haunts so many of our communities of color. And he has been in the vanguard of criminal justice reforms to ensure that all of our residents, not just those who can afford the best representation, receive fair and equitable outcomes from our law enforcement community and the courts.

Zirkin has been a consistent ally in efforts to protect our elderly from financial exploitation and abuse, on animal welfare issues and in supporting measures to strengthen our drunk and distracted driving laws.

Last year, Zirkin’s efforts resulted in the passage of the strongest and most effective drunk driving law in the nation. Known as Noah’s Law, named after a young and outstanding Montgomery County police officer who was struck and killed by a drunk driver, the bill was headed for defeat in the waning days of the legislative session until Zirkin intervened and pushed through its passage.

I have witnessed firsthand the years of effective, independent and thoughtful work that Zirkin has provided as a member of the Maryland General Assembly. His efforts have improved the health and well-being of all of the residents of our state. To cherry-pick a couple of issues, and to misrepresent Zirkin’s position on them, does a disservice to the public and fails to recognize his record of meaningful and progressive accomplishments.