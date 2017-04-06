Proud to Call Zirkin a Colleague

I take strong exception to the JT’s March 31 “From This View” column by Evan Serpick, “Bobby Zirkin Doesn’t Represent Our Values.” To the contrary, Zirkin represents our values and our community very well. I could provide a long list, but here are a few reasons why state Sen. Zirkin is an excellent representative:

> He has championed the anti-BDS legislation in the State Senate. This bill, a top priority of the Baltimore Jewish Council, would prohibit companies that participate in the pernicious BDS movement from receiving state contracts and would make those companies subject to divestment by the state pension system.

> He was responsible for last year’s passage of the Justice Reinvestment Act, a far-reaching criminal justice reform measure that focuses prison beds on serious and repeat offenders and diverts drug possession offenders with substance abuse disorders into treatment.

> He has led efforts to ban fracking in Maryland, leading to approval this year of legislation that will ban fracking. His efforts will ensure that Maryland will not be subject to the environmental and public health dangers of fracking.

> He has championed efforts to transform the old Rosewood hospital into a campus of Stevenson University, a prospect that will positively impact all of Owings Mills.

These are a few among many examples of specific actions that Zirkin has recently taken to represent our values and our community. He is a tireless advocate for District 11 and the broader community. I am proud to call him a colleague and my senator.