On April 4, 2017, Gary Lee Robin, beloved father of Miriam Robin; brother of Dennis Robin; uncle of Timothy, Sarah and Lauren Robin; loving son of the late Sylvia and Nathan Robin. Funeral services and interment will be held at Moses Montefiore (United Hebrew) Cemetery, Washington Boulevard, on Friday, April 7, at 3 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to American Indian College Fund, P.O. Box 172449, Denver, CO 80217.