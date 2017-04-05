On April 5, 2017, Zhenya Pindrik (nee Fainsteyn), beloved wife of the late Mikhail Pindrik; loving mother of Alla (Igor) Braun, and Svetlana (late Michael) Indenbaum; adored sister of Motel Fainsteyn and the late Aron Fainsteyn; cherished grandmother of Alex (Ilona) Indenbaum, Anna Indenbaum, Boris (Inna) Braun and Arthur (Corina) Braun; devoted great-grandmother of Daniella and Izabella Indenbaum. Brandon, Victoria and Alexa Braun. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, April 7, at 2 p.m. Interment Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, North Rogers Avenue. Please omit flowers.