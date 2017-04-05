On April 4, 2017, Hilda Jochnowitz (nee Neiblum); beloved wife of the late Nathan Jochnowitz; devoted mother of Martha J. Siegel and the late Susan J. Goldberg; dear mother-in-law of Steven Goldberg and the late Charles Siegel; devoted sister of Henry (late Lillian) Neiblum; adoring grandmother of Rachel Siegel (Joshua LeBeau), Norman (Lynnette) Siegel, Jonathan (Jennifer) Goldberg, Andrew Goldberg (Amy Bree Becker); adoring great-grandmother of Sydney Charlene Siegel, Natalie Adele Siegel, Joel Calder Siegel, Nora Sophie Goldberg and Seth Noah Goldberg; loving daughter of the late Anna and Nathan Neiblum. Funeral services and interment will be held at Sharon Gardens, Valhalla, New York, on Friday, April 7, at 1 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Hadassah of Greater Baltimore, 3723 Old Court Road, #205, Baltimore, MD 21208. The family will be receiving at the home of Martha Siegel, Sunday only 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.