On April 4, 2017, Lenora Levy (nee Cohen); beloved wife of the late Sidney Levy; devoted mother of Dr. Barry (Dr. Barbara) Levy and Lewis (Marie) Levy; loving sister of the late Robert Cohen and Harold Cohen; cherished daughter of the late Jennie and Louis Cohen; adored grandmother of Sharon (Frederic) Bouchacourt and Anne Levy; dear great-grandmother of Eleonore Bouchacourt. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, April 6, at 3 p.m. Interment at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 4 Farringdon Court, Baltimore, MD 21209, Thursday only, immediately following interment.