On April 3, 2017, Michael G. Thompson, beloved husband of Maria Markham Thompson; loving father of Leona Thompson; adored brother of Tracey Thompson, Sarah Thompson Welsh and Thomas Thompson; dear son of Judy Assisi and the late Thomas G. Thompson; also survived by an aunt, Dian Pasquini, an uncle, Frank Joseph, and nieces, nephews and cousins. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, April 6, at 9 a.m. Interment at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Crownsville, Md. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Baltimore Science Fiction Society, Inc. PO Box 686 Baltimore, MD 21203-0686 or American Red Cross, 4700 Mount Hope Drive, Baltimore, MD 21215. In mourning at 5802 Roland Ave. (Congregation Beit Tikvah), Baltimore, MD 21210.