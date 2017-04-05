On April 2, 2017, Sheila Jacobson (nee Bluefeld); loving mother of Mindye James and the late Cheryl Jacobson; devoted sister of the late Bonnie Sue Emerman; adored grandmother of Daniel James, Bonnie Jacobson and Katie Jacobson; cherished great-grandmother of Daniel Abbott IV and Faith Abbott; devoted daughter of the late Rose and Morris Bluefeld. Funeral services and interment will be held at Hebrew Young Mens Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road on Wednesday, April 5, at 12:30 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Angelman Syndrome Foundation, 75 Executive Drive, Suite 327 Aurora, IL 60504