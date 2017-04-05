On April 3, 2017, Rosette Faust Halpern, Holocaust survivor; loving wife of the late William Halpern; cherished mother of Dr. David (Dr. Barbara) Halpern; devoted sister of the late Jack Faust, Max Faust and Bertha Blitz; beloved sister-in-law of Yitzhak Halperin; adored grandmother of Melissa Cara Halpern and Allison Beth Halpern; loving daughter of the late David and Devora Faust. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, April 5, at 10 a.m. Interment at Beth Israel Cemetery, Woodbridge, NJ. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place S.W., Washington, DC 20024. In mourning at 11828 Bright Passage, Columbia, MD 21044, with services Thursday evening at 8 p.m. and Sunday evening at 7:30 p.m.