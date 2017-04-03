On April 2, 2017, Morris Sinay; beloved husband of the late Gertrude Sinay (nee Jaffe); devoted father of Diane Kesler, Jerry and Sharyn Sinay and Michele Sinay-Taylor and Toby Taylor; loving Zaidey of Lisa Albright, Scott and Caryn Kesler, Brian and Amanda Kesler, Aviva and Jeff Hood and Aaron Sinay; great-grandfather of Daniel Edward and Emily Hope Kesler, Benjamin James and Caroline Grace Kesler; beloved brother of the late Charles Sinay and brother-in-law of Mae Sinay; dearest son of the late Meier Sinay and Miriam Shindel. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, April 4, at 2 p.m. Interment at Hebrew Young Mens Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Baltimore Humane Society 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136 or the charity of your choice. In mourning at the home of Jerald and Sharyn Sinay, 7022 Deepage Drive, Columbia, MD 20145.