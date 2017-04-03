On April 2nd, Anthony I. Kritt, Esq.; survived by his devoted wife Sharon (nee Goldstein) and his children Erica Ashleigh and Jordan Benjamin. Tony is also survived by beloved aunts, an uncle, nieces, nephews, in-laws, numerous cousins and treasured friends. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, April 4, at 12 noon. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you donate blood and platelets or give to the Red Cross. In mourning at 6200 Red Cedar Place (Heather Ridge), Baltimore, MD 21209, through Thursday.