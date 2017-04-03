On April 2, 2017, Ruth S. Levin (nee Singer), beloved wife of the late Norman J. Levin, also survived by her husband Dr. Morton Hollander; loving mother of Jeffrey (Daniela) Levin and Susan Levin (Sherman Geller); adored sister of the late Selma Pollack; cherished grandmother of Yael Levin (John) Hungerford, Avital Levin (Tom) Watterson, Tova Levin, Julia Budnick and Noah Budnick; loving great-grandmother of Benjamin and Adeline Watterson and Yacov and Noa Hungerford. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, April 3, at 4 p.m. Interment at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, North Rogers Avenue. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to One Family Fund, P.O. Box 822732, Philadelphia, PA 19182-2732. In mourning at 3415 Midfield Road, Pikesville, MD 21208, through Friday morning.