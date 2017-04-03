On April 1, 2017, Matthew Rike, beloved husband of Sharon Rike (nee Zabell); devoted father of Sara and Benjamin Rike; dear brother of Douglas Rike; loving son of Robert and the late Hazel Rike; cherished uncle of Bailey and Debra Rike. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, April 3, at 2 p.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), P.O. Box 62596, Baltimore, MD 21264 or National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), Gift Fund, 6001 Executive Blvd., Room 6101, MSC 9655, Bethesda, MD 20892-9655. The family will be receiving at 1 Brampton Court, Reisterstown, MD 21136.