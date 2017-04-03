On March 31, 2017, Dr. Barry Sheldon Handwerger, beloved husband of Marilyn Handwerger (nee Greenfield); devoted father of Adam Handwerger (fiance Erin Williams) and Korie Handwerger; dear brother of Susan Tannenbaum and the late Stuart Handwerger; cherished brother-in-law of Donald Tannenbaum and Roberta Handwerger; adored son of the late Lil and Joseph Handwerger; loving grandfather of Anza Kwakye Kesse. Funeral services will be held at Temple Isaiah, 12200 Scaggsville Road, Fulton, MD 20759 on Monday, April 3, at 11 a.m. Interment at Columbia Memorial Park, 11895 Clarksville Pike, Columbia, Md. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Parkinson Foundation of National Capital Area, 8830 Cameron St., Suite 201, Silver Spring, MD 20910 or Temple Isaiah, 12200 Scaggsville Road, Fulton, MD 20759, Memo: Rabbi’s Discretionary Fund. In mourning at 4237 Blue Barrow Ride, Ellicott City, MD 21042, through Wednesday.