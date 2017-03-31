On March 30, 2017, Ruth B. Kravitz (nee Bayless); beloved wife of the late Dr. Sheldon C. Kravitz; devoted mother of Kenneth (Ruth) Kravitz, Dr. Richard (Allison) Kravitz, Robert Kravitz (Sarah Biser) and Betsy (Jon) Gamse; cherished sister of Dr. Theodore (Jaye) Bayless; also survived by 17 loving grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, April 2, at 2 p.m. Interment at Oheb Shalom Memorial Park, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to The Park School, Development Office, 2425 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 830 W. 40th St. (Roland Park Place), Baltimore, MD 21211, immediately following interment with a service at 5 p.m.