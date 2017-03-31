JCC Head Barak Hermann Meets with Attorney General Jeff Sessions

On Thursday, JCC of Greater Baltimore CEO Barak Hermann was among a group of American Jewish leaders to meet with Attorney General Jeff Sessions to express concern about the recent bomb threats to Jewish institutions and rise in anti-Semitism.

More than 130 bomb threats were made to JCCs across the country, including three to the JCC in Park Heights and two to the JCC in Owings Mills. All the threats proved to be unfounded.

“It was very empowering to express our concern as Jewish leaders about the significant rise of hate crimes not only toward Jews but toward any group of people,” Hermann said in a statement, “and to address the immediate need for a public declaration (from the Department of Justice) that is focused on combatting hate and persecuting those who terrorize others.”

In an email to JCC staff on Thursday, Hermann said he felt “confident that our government agencies are doing what they can to address our concerns.”

Earlier in the week, Hermann, along with chief operations officer Paul Lurie, Park Heights building director David Mitnik and officials from The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore met with members of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to “enhance our security efforts,” Hermann said in the email, to ensure the JCCs were doing the most they could when it came to security.

In a release from the JCC Association of North America, national leaders thanked Sessions for meeting with them and emphasized the importance of Jewish Community Centers as important community spaces, both for those Jewish and non-Jewish.

“We were very encouraged to hear the Attorney General commit to the enforcement of existing hate crimes laws in light of ongoing incidents targeting Jews and other minorities,” said Jonathan Greenblatt, national director of the Anti-Defamation League.

