Bonnie Heneson Communications Hires Social Media Account Executive

Bonnie Heneson Communications, a marketing communications agency with offices in Owings Mills and Columbia, has hired Alex Duncan as a social media account executive. Duncan specializes in social media community management and works with the company’s clients to develop and execute social media and online marketing strategies, campaigns and programs.

Prior to joining BHC, Duncan was a marketing coordinator and copywriter for SocialToaster, a technology startup in Baltimore, where she focused on writing and maintaining the blog and social media community management for clients. Previously, she served as a marketing assistant for Brookes Publishing, an educational publisher in Towson.

Duncan earned a degree in mass communication with a concentration in journalism and new media and a minor in electronic media and film from Towson University.