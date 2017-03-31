The Associated Honors Neuberger, Frankel

Yehuda Neuberger and Atara Frankel were presented with the Harry Greenstein Young Leadership Award from The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore in recognition of their outstanding leadership in the Jewish community. The award salutes a young man and woman who have demonstrated a profound commitment and sustained leadership to The Associated, its annual campaign and the general community.

Born and raised in Baltimore, Neuberger has played an active role in the Jewish community through The Associated and other communal organizations. In addition to chairing the 2013 Annual Campaign, he chaired the Day School Task Force as well as the Caring Commission’s sub-group on Fiscal Awareness and Responsibility.

Professionally, Neuberger is an attorney and an active venture investor. He is married to Anne and has two children.

A native of Montreal, Frankel moved to Baltimore 10 years ago with her husband, Dov, and their five children. Her involvement with The Associated began shortly after, as she started with the Young Leadership Council. Frankel has since participated on several boards, including The Associated’s board of directors, and chaired YLC for two years.