Marta S. Potter Appointed as Lead Teacher of Tree of Life Preschool

The Tree of Life Preschool at Kol Shalom in Annapolis has appointed Marta S. Potter to the position of lead teacher at the school’s nature-based program. Potter is naturalist. She graduated cum laude with a degree in outdoor recreation and park management from Frostburg State College.

“Our preschool offers a play and learning space using the world in its natural settings,” said Allison Charapp, preschool director. “Our vision is to introduce the wonders of nature to the young child as a learning experience. By learning the importance of being connected to creation, we can foster advocacy for the environment — its health, welfare and its future. Marta brings extensive experience and a shared vision to our program.”