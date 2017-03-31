Gordon Feinblatt Named to National Best Law Firms List

Gordon Feinblatt LLC has been named by “The Best Lawyers in America” to the its 2017 Metropolitan Baltimore Tier 1 Best Law Firms list in 19 areas of practice: arbitration, banking and finance law, corporate law, employment law (individuals and management), environmental law, family law, financial services regulation law, government relations, health care law, litigation (commercial, environmental, and real estate), mediation, real estate law, securities regulation, tax law and information technology law.

Firms included in this list are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. Achieving a Tier 1 ranking signals a unique combination of a quality law practice, breadth of legal expertise, professionalism and integrity.

“We know your industry. We have solved a problem just like yours recently. We are responsive. We are available. We deliver on promises, and we are powerful negotiators,” said chairman and CEO Barry F. Rosen.