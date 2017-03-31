Israeli-Based Nayax Adds to Executive Team

Harry Kozlovsky is the new executive customer success manager of Nayax. Kozlovsky has more than 30 years of experience working in the tech sector and was hired to help strategically grow the company in U.S. and Canadian markets.

Nayax is a global cashless, telemetry, management and monitoring provider for the unattended, automated machine industry, based in Tel Aviv.

Nayax was recently highlighted by Gov. Larry Hogan and the State of Maryland for opening its North American headquarters in Hunt Valley, joining more than 20 Israeli companies with offices in the state.