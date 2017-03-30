On March 29, 2017, Sally Marcus Wolf; beloved wife of the late A.J. Wolf; devoted mother of Cyd Wolf (Germano Fabiani) and James (Juli) Wolf; step-mother of Susan (Bruce) Elman and the late Harry Wolf: dear sister of Malcolm (late Mimi) Wolf; adoring grandmother of Alessandra Fabiani, Francesca Fabiani, Branda Lock (Douglas Mattingly), Savannah (Dr. Kenneth) DeFontes and Elena Fabiani (CPT. Scott Fuller); loving daughter of the late Florence “Flossie” and Julian Marcus.

Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to HopeWell Cancer Support, P.O. Box 755, Brooklandville, MD 21022 or Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. In mourning at 11 Slade Ave., Unit 401, Pikesville, MD 21208.