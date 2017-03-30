On March 25, 2017, Sondra Friedman (nee Cheslock), beloved wife of Sanford J. Friedman; devoted mother of Lisa Friedman Fisher and Denise (Greg) Kline; dear sister of the late Jay Cheslock; adored grandmother of Michael Fisher, Jr., Ryan Fisher, Joseph Fisher, Tristan Kline and Aidan Kline; cherished daughter of the late Kathryn and Maurice Cheslock. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, March 30, at 9 a.m. Interment is Private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Stella Maris Hospice, 2300 Dulaney Valley Road, Timonium, MD 21093 or the charity of your choice. In mourning at 3440 Associated Way, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Thursday from 2-8 p.m. with a service at 7 p.m. and Friday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.